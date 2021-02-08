Posting Your Vaccination Card Comes with a Hefty Price

This pandemic has been a long road and now there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel as more opportunities become available for people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

One thing you'll want to steer clear of is posting your vaccination card online, especially on social media platforms. Why you ask? Because by doing this, you're advertising all of your important information to potential scammers hence, increasing your chances of identity theft. According to The Verge, not only does the card have the vaccinated person’s name and birth date on it, it also includes when and where you got the shot. Unless all your social media accounts are set to private, you’re handing out a lot of free data about yourself you may not want randos on the internet to know.

So even though you should be happy and proud that you received your vaccinations against the coronavirus, you'll want to remain humble when it comes to sharing information. You can brag and celebrate with your friends and family offline but do yourself a favor and cease from sharing this information online. It's all about protecting yourself. Hey, you finally received the vaccinations and eliminated one problem, you don't need a whole new set of issues.

The Verge also shared some good news which is as part of its Vaccinate with Confidence campaign, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a plan for states to hand out stickers to the newly-vaccinated, an excellent visual to share on social media instead of your vaccination card. Until then it's best to err on the side of caution.

