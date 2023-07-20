More Than 6 Restrictions at The Largest Lake in Massachusetts

Swimming, boating, and fishing are all fun summertime activities but before you pack up the family it's always a good idea to know which activities are allowed when hitting the road to go to your favorite lake. A good example of this is Quabbin Reservoir in Massachusetts.

Some Information  About Quabbin Reservoir...Massachusetts' Biggest Lake

In case you didn't know, Massachusetts' largest lake is Quabbin Reservoir. According to mass.gov, Quabbin Reservoir is one of the largest unfiltered water supplies in the United States. Along with the Wachusett Reservoir and Ware River, it is the source of high-quality water for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority water supply system. In addition, the reservoir is the primary water supply for Boston along with 40 other cities and towns in Greater Boston. The 412 billion-gallon reservoir covers 39 square miles with 181 miles of shoreline. Below is a video that offers more information about Quabbin Reservoir. 

So What Can and Can't I Do at Quabbin Reservoir? 

Usually, when I think of reservoirs, I automatically think that there are many restrictions connected to them because of their purpose of being a drinking supply for the community. Quabbin Reservoir's Park is located at 100 Windsor Dam Road in Belchertown and while there are some restrictions there are also many activities that visitors can partake in at the park, in and around the water.

Here at the Activities That are Allowed at Quabbin Reservoir and Its Park in Massachusetts

  • Running and walking
  • Fishing
  • Boating (motorized)
  • Boating (non-motorized)
  • Biking
  • Cross-country skiing
  • Hunting
  • Snowshoeing
As I Mentioned Earlier There are Some Restricted Activities at Quabbin Reservoir Along with Its Park

  • No dogs
  • No swimming
  • No grills/stoves/fires of any kind
  • No alcoholic beverages
  • No camping
  • No drones
  • No horses
  • Entry and exit through designated gates or areas only
  • Hunting is limited to the annual Quabbin Controlled Deer Hunt
  • Cross-country skiing and biking only in designated routes
  • Groups of 25 people or more require a permit.
I'm okay with the fact that swimming isn't allowed at Quabbin Reservoir. Did you know that there are 14 species of snake in the lake? You can get more information about the snake activity by going here. In addition, you can get more information on specific restrictions along with hours of operation and more at the Quabbin Reservoir by going here.

