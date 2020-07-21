Recent Vehicle Break-ins in Sheffield

From the Sheffield Police Department

On Sunday morning (7/19) the Sheffield Police Department received multiple calls from Ashley Falls residents reporting vehicles being broken into overnight. Sheffield Police request that if you check your vehicle and believe it may had been broken into please don’t touch anything and call 413-229-8522 and report it. Officers will respond and speak with you and process the car. Entering the vehicle and touching the interior could compromise evidence that may be able to be collected.

The break-ins took place in the Clayton Road & East Stahl Road area and the department is asking any resident who may have home security video in that area to review their recordings back to Saturday around 11:30pm until 6am Sunday. If you see something suspicious or out of place please contact Officer Lucey at the Sheffield Police Department at 413-229-8522.