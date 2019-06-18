Relay Ray Returns

We had our final chat with Ray Gardino this morning before this year's American Cancer Society Berkshire County Relay For Life event which is coming up this Friday and Saturday (June 21 and 22) at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington.

As always, this year's Relay For Life event will be packed with activities and celebrations. The events you know and love will be back along with some new activities to keep you going around the track. Ray has all of the details in the two audio clips from the June 18 edition of Let's Talk. Check them out below.

You can make a Relay For Life donation by going here

In addition, if you have any questions you can call Ray Gardino at (413) 717-2592 or email Ray.gardino@yahoo.com