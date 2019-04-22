Reminder: Win ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Tickets This Tuesday

If you're a fan of "Avengers" you wont want to miss this opportunity! WSBS has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 12:10 a.m. (midnight) showing of "Avengers: End Game" on Thursday, Apr. 25th at Phoenix Theatres' Beacon Cinema at 57 North Street in Pittsfield.

How do you win? On Tuesday morning, Apr. 23 at 7:30, Jesse Stewart will post an "Avenger's trivia question on our website , the first person that calls in with the correct answer to 413-528-0860 automatically wins the pair of tickets to the midnight show. We only have one pair of these tickets so make sure you are on our website , at 7:30 a.m. this Tuesday morning and have those dialing fingers ready. Be the first to see "Avengers: Endgame!" Good luck from the Beacon Cinema and the station that loves to make you a winner, WSBS!