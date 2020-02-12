The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is closing its investigation into the March 13th, 2019 murder-suicide in Sheffield. The chain of events that led up to the killings was disclosed publicly for the first time in a collection of documents released Tuesday by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Firefighters responded to a morning fire on March 13th where they discovered the bodies of Luke Karpinski, his wife, Justine Wilbur, and their three children. The report suggests that Karpinski’s actions were premeditated.

The documents, all from the Massachusetts State Police, also stated that based on preliminary toxicology reports, Karpinski, had opiates in his system. Justine Wilbur's throat was found slit and Karpinski died in the fire. The details of the deaths of the three children were not made clear. The reports said that the fire made it difficult to determine how the children were killed.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington released this statement along with the 10 multi-page documents, which detailed every aspect of the case:

“I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victims of this horrific and unimaginable crime. I would like to thank the first responders for putting themselves in harm’s way in what was, unfortunately, a futile rescue attempt. I asked the Massachusetts State Police to conduct a thorough investigation in this matter because the victims cannot speak for themselves and I felt that a full accounting of what occurred was in the interests of justice. I thank the State Police led by the Berkshire Detective Unit for going above and beyond in this investigation.” ~ Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington