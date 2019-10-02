The Great Barrington Land Conservancy invites you to enjoy the rolling Berkshire hills during peak foliage by participating in its 9th annual Run for the Hills on Sunday Oct. 6. You will also be helping the Conservancy promote land conservation, farm preservation and community trails.

The event takes place at the site of the Kilpatrick Athletic Center of Bard College at Simon’s Rock. Advance registration and complete information is available here. Race day check-in and registration will be at the Kilpatrick Athletic Center from 8-9 am. Race T-shirts are available for the first 150 registrants. Computerized timing by the Berkshire Running Center will provide race results for multiple age divisions for male and female runners. The 1K fun run is free for all ages.

For more than 25 years the Great Barrington Land Conservancy has added to the beauty of the Berkshires by promoting land conservation, trail building and farm preservation projects. This fall GBLC will begin the installation of the new Riverfront Trail which will continue access along the Housatonic River south from the River Walk. Families especially enjoy the Land Mansfield trails which are enhanced annually. In 1996, the Conservancy was gifted 38 acres at Long Pond and has constructed a walking loop that includes an observation platform. You can get more information about GB Land Conservancy projects and ways to get involved by going here.

