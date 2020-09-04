September Events At Dewey Hall In Sheffield

As we slowly but surely return to a sense of normalcy here in the tri-state region, area venues are offering OUTDOOR concerts for audiences to enjoy during the COVID-19 pandemic and our friends at Dewey Hall on Main Street in Sheffield, Massachusetts are offering a quartet of shows on Friday nights. Here are the acts scheduled to perform:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4TH: THE MAPLETONES

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11TH: MOONSHINE HOLLER

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH: THE MOONSHELLS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25TH: SOUTH STREET SWING

Admission is $10 and ALL tickets MUST be purchased in advance. Additional donations are welcome as proceeds will go towards further restoration and improvements for this historic venue that has been entertaining audiences since 1887. Log on to this link as you will be treated to a variety of top quality LOCAL entertainment at Dewey Hall's back yard. Doors open at 6:45 pm and the one hour show begins promptly at 7 pm.

Each party in attendance will be limited to 4 people in one group and will be seated in a 5 foot diameter circle as proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced and masks MUST be worn during each performance.

It is encouraged to bring either a blanket or lawn chair as you can relax in comfort and enjoy the show. keep in mind, public restrooms will NOT be available for usage and the indoor space will NOT be open to concert goers. Three words: Please plan accordingly.

Details on each show can be found on Dewey Hall's web site. For more information, log on and give a LIKE to their Facebook page by going here.

Other events for the month include a performance by Roger The Jester scheduled for Saturday, September 5th at 10 am and an acoustic performance featuring Bruce Mandel will take place later in the evening at 7 pm.

Ben Cosgrove will perform a pair of shows at 2 and 7 pm on Saturday, September 12th.

Tall Tales and Flights Of Fancy will be featured at 2 and 4 pm on Saturday, September 19th and on Sunday, September 20th, Jay Ungar and Molly Mason are scheduled for a pair of shows at 2 and 4 pm.

You can close out the month with 2 shows by the group Alchemy on September 26th. performances are scheduled for 2 and 4 pm.

Remember to purchase your tickets in ADVANCE for these upcoming events. you can also contact Maggie McRae via e-mail: deweymemorialhall@gmail.com

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Dewey Hall for on-air and on-line usage)

(Photo image courtesy of Dewey Hall's Facebook page)