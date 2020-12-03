South Berkshire Road Closure Takes Place Beginning Dec. 7

The Town of Sheffield has informed us via media release that Depot Square will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 7 and 8 for repair work on two sections of Village Center sidewalks:

The sidewalk crossing at Depot Square, where it exits onto the Village Green between Silk’s Variety Store and Robbie's future pizza restaurant.

The sidewalk crossing where it exits onto the Village Green on the south side of Berkshire Bank/Post Office building and the north side of Dewey Hall.

On Monday, Dec. 7, beginning around 7:30am, both sidewalk areas will be jackhammered to remove the concrete to be replaced and the concrete forms will be set. After this work is done, road plates will be installed to allow normal traffic. It is anticipated work will be finished by 3:30pm.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, beginning around 7:30am, the road plates will be removed and new concrete will be poured and ADA compliant pads will also be installed. Road plates will again be installed to allow normal traffic. Work is expected to be finished by 3:30pm. Road plates will remain in place for a few days to allow the concrete to properly cure and then removed.

Police details and signage will be in place both days while work is being done. Both the Police and Fire Department and their Chiefs have been informed of this work and have planned accordingly.

If you have any questions, please contact Rhonda LaBombard, Town Administrator, at 229-7000 x 152 or rlabombard@sheffieldma.gov.

This work is part of a Shared Streets and Spaces Grant award made by MassDOT to the Town of Sheffield.

(information sent to WSBS from the Town of Sheffield for on-air and online use)