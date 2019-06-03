Sheffield Board of Selectmen Meeting Agenda for Jun. 3

The next Town of Sheffield Board of Selectmen meeting will be taking place this Monday, Jun. 3 at Sheffield Town Hall beginning at 7:00 P.M.

The following agenda items are for review and possible action

(1) 7 p.m. Public Hearing - National Grid and Verizon Utility Pole Locations - Hewins Street.

(2) Approval of Meeting Minutes

(3) Review and Action of Executive Session Minutes

(4) Action on Police Chief Employment Contract

(5) Ratification of Moderator's Appointment to the Finance Committee

(6) Annual Appointment Announcements

(7) Temporary Appointment to the Five Town Cable Advisory Committee

(8) Action Regarding the Request from Cultural Council for Funding

(9) Award Paving Bids

(10) Award ASHRE Level II Bid

(11) Action Regarding Transfer Station Permits

(12) Discussion/Action MA Housing Choice Small Town Grant

(13) Discussion/Action on Great Barrington Public Transportation Advisory Committee

(14) Discussion on Bike Path Proposal

(15) Discussion Regarding the Formation of a Aesthetics/Design Group

(16) Discussion on Citizen's Forms of Communication

(17) Discussion and Possible Action Regarding the Covered Bridge Roof and Staining

(18) Selectmen's Items

(19) Town Administrator Items

(20) Public Comments (3 minute time limit - ONLY items within the Board's jurisdiction)

(21) Executive Session - Rest of River Mediation and Litigation Strategy for Employment Agreement.

