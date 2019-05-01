As you may know prior to May 1, Sheffield Kiwanis were selling cash calendars to further their mission which is to improve the lives of children and the community. From Stuff A Bus, Warm the Children, their popular scholarship truck raffle, Sheffield Kiwanis is improving the local community and youth in our area. Plus money raised from the organization's fundraisers and events go toward local youth scholarships.

The cash calendar tickets have been collected and all throughout this month, WSBS will be announcing the daily winners following the 8:00 a.m. AccuWeather forecast which airs at approximately 8:15. On Monday mornings, we announce Saturday, Sunday and Monday's cash calendar winners. In addition to the announcements, we'll be posting the winners here. So here's the first Sheffield Kiwanis Cash Calendar winner:

May 1, 2019 - Amanda Rogers - Theriot - $50

Congratulations Amanda! Keep checking back to see who the latest winner is. It could be you.

If you are interested in learning more about Sheffield Kiwanis or if you are considering becoming a member, you can test ride by joining the organization at one of their Tuesday evening meetings at The Bridge restaurant located at 650 North Main Street in Sheffield. The meetings take place at 7:15 p.m. In addition, there is an optional dinner along with socializing which begins at 6:30 p.m.