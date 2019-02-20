Sheffield Kiwanis Scholarship Raffle Winners

This past Tuesday evening (Feb. 19) Sheffield Kiwanis held their grand prize drawing for their 19th Annual Scholarship Raffle which benefits the James Law Memorial Scholarship Fund and the the Phyllis Pickert Memorial Fund. The drawing was held at the Bridge Restaurant in Sheffield.

So for the moment we have all been waiting for, the grand prize winner receiving a 2019 GMC Canyon Extended Cab 4X4 pickup truck courtesy of Berkshire GMC in Sheffield or $20,000 cash (the winner hasn't made his choice yet) is Christopher Allen of Great Barrington. The second prize winner receiving $1,500 is Toby Zucco of Great Barringon and the third prize winner receiving $500 is Andrew Cole.

Congratulations to the three winners and a big thank you to everyone who purchased a ticket and supported Sheffield Kiwanis and their scholarship raffle and fund.

Sheffield Kiwanis serves the communities and the children of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey and Mt. Washington

Note: Article photo does not represent actual vehicle