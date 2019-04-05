Sheffield Native’s Family Sues Over Crash

The family of Samya Stumo filed a federal lawsuit yesterday alleging that Boeing executives, in a “mad rush” to market a new model of airplane, were responsible for the deadly crash that killed the Sheffield native and 156 others.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the suit, which seeks unspecified damages, is the first filed in the U.S. in the wake of last month’s Ethiopian Airlines crash. Members of the family and attorneys announced the seven-count suit against the manufacturer of the plane, as well as the airline and Rosemount Aerospace, the supplier of a sensor in the plane’s automated system. They have also filed a federal tort claim against the Federal Aviation Administration in the wake of what they say was a deadly mixture of flawed aircraft design and software that likely caused catastrophic flight control problems in Boeing’s 737 Max 8 jet.

