Sheffield Volunteer Fire Dept. to Install Smoke Alarms

The Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department, in coordination with the Red Cross, will be installing smoke and carbon monoxide (“CO”) detectors in a small number of Sheffield homes over the next month.

As reported in a press release, because supplies of these detectors are limited, strong preference will be given to households that (1) do not have such detectors installed, AND (2) cannot afford to purchase these detectors.

PLEASE NOTE that every home is required to have working smoke alarms and

most are also required to have carbon monoxide alarms.

Working smoke alarms give early warning of danger and are the single most important way to prevent fatal fires. Carbon monoxide is the leading cause of poisoning deaths in the US. Working smoke and CO alarms are critical to the safety of your family and home.

To register your interest in receiving smoke / CO detectors, send an e-mail to

sheffieldvolunteerfire@gmail.com Or call 413.229.2874

The Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department requests that you protect your home and family with smoke alarms by practicing the following:

Have working smoke alarms on every level of your home, outside bedrooms, at

the top of open stairs and at the base of cellar stairs.

the top of open stairs and at the base of cellar stairs. Maintain smoke alarms. Test them once a month.

If the alarm uses regular batteries, change them at least once a year. An easy

way to remember is to change the batteries when you change your clocks.

way to remember is to change the batteries when you change your clocks. A “chirping” sound indicates that it’s time to change the batteries.

Smoke alarms must be replaced every 10 years. Alarms are labeled with their

date of manufacture. If there is no label, they are older than 10 years and must

be replaced.

(information sent to WSBS from The Town of Sheffield for online and on-air use)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app