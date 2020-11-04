Shocking Video Shows Kayaker Nearly Swallowed by Whale

If I was asked to rank the whale-centric stories and videos that we've passed along this year, I'd have a tough time hammering out actual rankings.

We've seen videos that range from beautiful and majestic to sad, plus stories and videos that went from scary to stunning.

Suffice to say though, that this one would immediately jump to the top of the list.

After all, it's not every day that we get video of a huge humpback whale nearly swallowing a kayaker.

Yes, you read that right.

But, let's back up a step first and look back at what we've seen so far in 2020.

This one might take the cake though, as a pair of California kayakers got the scare of a lifetime when a humpback whale seemed like it was taking a page from the Pinocchio playbook by trying to swallow them whole.

I'm not even going to try to describe what happened because nothing that I can say will do it justice like seeing it for yourself.

Warning: graphic language in the below video.

Right??

Thankfully (and frankly amazingly), the YouTube page for the video says that, "...The whale released them and both survived and were unharmed".

Suffice to say, 2020 has truly been a whale of a year!