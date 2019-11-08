Show Your Support For Our Men & Women In Uniform

The city of Pittsfield's Veteran's Day parade and ceremonies will take place at 10 am this Monday morning, November 11th as the parade will commence at the City Hall Plaza located at 70 Allen Street and will then proceed to the Pittsfield Veteran's Memorial Park on South Street for the actual ceremony. All participants should be assembled by 9:45 am.

In case of inclement weather, the scheduled exercises will be held at Morningside Community School located at 100 Burbank Street in Pittsfield also set to begin at 10 am.

A reception will follow at The Pittsfield V-A outpatient clinic on Eagle Street between the hours of 12 noon and 3 pm. All Veterans and their family members are invited to attend.

Final march orders are already prepared, but you can still contact the city's Director of Veteran's services, John S. Herrera to get more details and information by calling him at (413) 499-9433. The weather is scheduled to cooperate on Monday morning prior to a possible snowfall later in the evening and into Tuesday morning. Come on out and thank the men and women in uniform who keep us safe and preserve the freedoms of our country each and every day.

