A Night At The Drive-In Awaits You

As slowly but surely return to a sense of normalcy in our tri-state region, drive-in theaters are thriving nationwide as we are once again enjoying a slice of Americana (nice to see that a piece of our past has returned to temper these trying times) as you can gather the family and head to The Daniel Arts Center parking lot at Bard College @ Simon's Rock as the Alford Road campus in Great Barrington, Massachusetts is teaming up with The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center to present a variety of classic family movies every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening.

Here are some necessary guidelines that need to be followed prior to attending a featured film as this summer event will continue until Sunday, September 6th 2020:

TICKETING AND ARRIVAL:

Gates will open at 7:45 pm. ALL vehicles should arrive no later than 8:30 pm. Showtime is set for 9 pm.

All tickets should be purchased in advance prior to arrival by logging on here.

You can also call The Mahaiwe Box Office at (413) 528-0100 Wednesdays through Saturdays between the hours of 12 Noon & 4 pm.

Prior to arrival, make sure you have your tickets printed out of your confirmation e-mail or take a photo and display your admission pass to the desired show via your mobile device.

DRIVE-IN RULES:

NO social gatherings are permitted outside your vehicle as per The Commonwealth Of Massachusetts COVID-19 regulations. Follow all employee instructions including a possible move to re-park your vehicle. Failure to comply could result in ejection with a refund. parking is on a first-come, first serve basis as patrons cannot hold spaces for others and you MUST remain in your vehicle while visiting the drive-in. If you need to purchase concessions or use the rest room, masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

Tailgating while sitting in your vehicle with an open hatch will be allowed and hatches have to be tied down to at least one inch below the roof. Masks MUST be worn at all times. Lawn chair set-ups are NOT allowed. Weapons and alcoholic beverages can not be brought into the drive-in property. Guests will NOT be allowed to enter The Daniel Arts Center Building.

PARKING AND MOVIE AUDIO:

All patrons MUST turn off their engines and headlights. Audio will play through your vehicle's radio or you can bring a portable receiver and tune in to 104.3 on your FM dial. If you own a car 10 years or older or a classic antique car, it is suggested you bring the portable radio for better audio quality. Those opting to tune in via their car should go to accessory (ACC) mode to avoid draining the battery. A Mahaiwe drive-in employee will stand by to provide assistance if yuor car cannot start at the conclusion of the show.

RESTROOMS:

The drive-in will have a total of 3 clean and sanitized facilities on-site. Patrons MUST take proper precautions to help prevent the spread of germs and disease by washing their hands and cleaning up after themselves after usage.

RAIN-OUTS:

The weather can hamper future performances. Patrons have the option obtaining a full refund as cancellation announcements will be made at least 90 minutes prior to the designated show. You will receive a cancellation e-mail and check the Mahaiwe's web site to check the status of each movie. If this event is not marked, the performance will go on as scheduled.

REVISED SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, August 26th: "The Goonies"

Thursday, August 27th: "Little Shop Of Horrors"

Friday, August 28th and Saturday, August 29th: "Mary Poppins"

Thursday, September 3rd: "Fiddler: A Miracle Of Miracles"

Friday, September 4th: "Amazing Grace"

Saturday, September 5th: "Shine A Light"

Sunday, September 6th: "Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President"

Come on out and ENJOY the show!

