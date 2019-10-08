Smitty’s Taking Your Questions on Oct. 17

PITTSFIELD - On Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10:45 a.m., the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires welcomes Representative and Monday morning 'Let's Talk' host Wiilliam “Smitty” Pignatelli, a Democratic member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, representing the 4th Berkshire District. Your citizenship matters and “Smitty” will also be taking questions.

This free program at Knesset Israel, 16 Colt Road, in Pittsfield, is part of the Federation’s Connecting With Community series.

"Smitty" Pignatelli’s district comprises the towns of Alford, Becket, Egremont, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, Monterey, Mount Washington, New Marlborough, Otis, Richmond, Sandisfield, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Tyringham, Washington and West Stockbridge, all in Berkshire County; and the towns of Blandford, Russell and Tolland, all in Hampden County.

For more information, call the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires at (413) 442-4360, ext. 10. The program precedes a kosher lunch at noon ($2 suggested donation for adults over 60 years of age, $7 for all others). Advance reservations are required for lunch and can be made by calling (413) 442-2200 before 9 a.m. on the day of the program.

