Submit Your Nominations For Area Non-Profits Today

The Non-Profit Center of the Berkshires in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle will host the 4th annual Non-Profit Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, May 18th at 8:30 am.This accolade recognizes the wonderful work done by area individuals in the non-profit sector. Representative Smitty Pignatelli will serve as the master of ceremonies during this 45 minute presentation which will be shown on-line via Zoom.

NPC Founder Liana Toscanini also chimed in on why this award needs community recognition: "During the pandemic, Berkshire Non-Profits provided critical services in health care, food security, education and more. If ever there was a time to honor the commitment of non-profit workers, spring 2021 is it!"

You can submit nominations which are divided across The Berkshires into eight categories including Executive Leadership, Board Member, Super Staffer, Unsung hero, Volunteer, Rising Star, Youth Leadership and Lifetime Achievement. In each category, at least one honoree will be chosen by a panel of judges and will be profiled in a special section that will be featured in The Berkshire Eagle.

As part of the 2021 awards event, The Non-Profit Center will also pay tribute to the county's health care workers as the organization is seeking sponsors for this celebratory event. They were founded in 2016 and have been serving as a clearing house for information and support to help non-profit businesses learn, grow and connect within our south county community.

For more details on this worthy cause log on their web site by going here OR call (413) 441-9542.

