(The following information on this article courtesy of a report recently filed by CBS 6 anchor/reporter, Heather Kovar and via a press release from NAMI, Berkshire County's National Alliance on Mental Illness for on-air and on line usage)

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and there is an organization that can assist you during these trying times. Berkshire County's National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) invites anyone impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to call their "warm line" at (413) 445-1136 as they offer support and resources to assist those who are experiencing stress and anxiety that promotes understanding and recovery from their everyday problems. Calls will be accepted every day until 8 pm and all information is strictly confidential. Local funding is provided by The Berkshire United Way and The Taconic Foundation.

NAMI offers one-on-one support, family to family programs, legislative advocacy and an outreach to promote the awareness of depression within our listening area. To access more information, log on to their web site by going here and you can also check out the local NAMI page that exclusively serves Berkshire county. They are located locally at 333 East Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. You can also call (413) 443-1666 to answer any COVID-19 related questions that can assist you in coping with this difficult situation that has impacted lives world wide.

CBS 6's Heather Kovar recently introduced us to Nia Flick who has benefited from NAMI's services in neighboring New York State. She also spoke with the Capital Region's NAMI President, Robin Shapiro and Matthew Shapiro from NAMI-New York State as they offer options on getting any assistance you need during the pandemic. You can watch Heather's report by going here. More links featuring NAMI's services are also available by logging on to the CBS 6 web site