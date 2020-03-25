Some Valuable Info Regarding Upcoming Bay State Elections

The Massachusetts legislature passed SB-2608 a bill allowing municipalities to postpone spring time elections due to the COVID-19 crisis. The measure was signed by by Governor Charlie Baker also expands absentee and early voting by mail and provides other reforms regarding the voting process.

Congress continues to debate additional funding for states that can expand their "vote by mail" programs prior to the November elections as The Senate version of this measure will include election assistance funding totaling $140 million. The House would provide an additional $4 million with half of this amount going to local governments who are responsible for administering elections throughout the United States.

How does this affect voters in the Commonwealth? The Legislature and the Governor have dealt with this immediate crisis as they enable cities and towns to give them the option of postponing spring time elections and voters can participate in re-scheduled elections that are scheduled for the fall as residents will have an option of voting my mail as provisions are bring made for voters to participate safely in the election process.

More information can be obtained by logging on to the Common Cause web site.

