The Red Sox had the biggest win of the early season last night coming back three times to finally beat the Rays in 12 innings. The Sox were losing 3 to 1 going into the 8th. They did pick up a run to pull within a run, but a baserunning blunder by J.D. Martinez ended the possibility of putting more runs on the board. The Sox tied the game in the 9th with a homerun by Christian Vazquez.

Extra innings became a seesaw battle with the Rays scoring in the 11th and the Sox countering with a Rafael Devers single to left to score Xander Bogaerts. The Rays scored again in the 12th. In the bottom of the inning J.D. Martinez made up for his baserunning mistake in the 8th and cracked a double to deep right scoring Alex Verdugo to tie the game followed by Hunter Renfroe who crossed the plate with the game winner.

After a poor start to the season last week with the Orioles sweeping the 3-game series with the Sox, the good-guys have won back-to-back games against the best team in the American League last year. The Red Sox look to sweep the Rays this afternoon before hitting the road for the first time this season to open their next series against the Orioles in Baltimore on Saturday.

Today's game will not be televised on NESN but exclusively streamed on YouTube. YouTube has exclusive rights to stream 21 MLB games this season. The first is the Sox hosting the Rays today at 2:10. There's nothing like listening to a ballgame on a beautiful spring day in the Berkshires on the radio. You can listen to today’s game and all the games this season on New Country 94.7 WNAW in North Adams…AM 1420 WBEC in Pittsfield and on WSBS 94.1 in Great Barrington. The pre-game show starts at 1:10 this afternoon.