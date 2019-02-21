Spaghetti, Meatballs and Live Music

LENOX, MA – Under the musical direction of Ron Ramsay, St. Ann’s Director of Music Programs, the voices of St. Ann Church in Lenox present a program of popular Italian songs, standards and inspirational & sacred songs.

This exceptional ensemble has grown in number since being under Ramsay’s direction and has broadened its scope, adding their voices to various events including Divine Mercy Sunday at the Marion Fathers, the ecumenical service at Lenox Apple Squeeze Festival and Twelfth Night at St. Joseph’s Church in Pittsfield. They were also featured last season in Lenox Living Magazine. This talented group of children and young adults have endeared themselves to the community with their tremendous gifts and continue to flourish and grow as they seek ways to deepen & enhance their music ministry.

Following the concert, members of the congregation, led by Valarie Lanfair, will host a Spaghetti & Meatball supper. Proceeds from the concert & supper, will benefit the St. Ann Music Fund as they seek to purchase hand bells and timpani for the Youth Ensemble whose music ministry is featured weekly at St. Ann’s 9:45 A.M. Mass.

The Spaghetti Supper Concert will take place on Friday, March 01 at 6:00 P.M., with dinner to follow in the parish center at 7:00 P.M. St. Ann’s Church is located at 134 Main St., Lenox. The suggested donation is $10 for the concert only or $15 for the concert and dinner. For tickets and inquiries, please call 413-637-0157. Tickets are also available at all weekend masses at St. Ann Church.

