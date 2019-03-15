Special Announcement From SBRSD

WSBS received this email last night from Beth Regulbuto, Superintendent of Schools for the Southern Berkshire Regional School District

Good Evening –

I am deeply sorry to share that District Attorney Harrington has confirmed that we have lost members of our school community in the tragic Sheffield fire on Home Road yesterday. We will continue to provide counseling and supports to our students, faculty, staff, families and community members who may need them. Also, for our Elementary families, please refer to the abundant resources made available in Principal Miller’s email from this morning. As our school community continues to navigate through this difficult time, my hope is that our District will focus its energies on finding ways to honor the memories of those we have lost.

Respectfully,

Beth Regulbuto, Superintendent of Schools