Special Programming Note

As you may know by now, the Great Radio Auction is coming up this Saturday, Oct. 19 beginning at 9:00 A.M. It's a great way to get great items at deep discounts as nothing ever goes for full retail value.

Due to the fact that we have the auction on Saturday, the 'Trading Post' program is going to air following the 8:00 A.M. news up until a few minutes before the Great Radio Auction which begins at 9:00 A.M. So the 'Trading Post' is an hour earlier but you'll still be able to call in at 413-528-0860 or toll free at 888-224-1785 and buy, sell, trade and/or giveaway up to four items. This also means that 'Growing Your Garden' with Greg Ward will be taking this Saturday off and there will not be a Saturday morning chat with Ron Carson.

We'll be back to the normal routine as of Saturday, Oct. 26 with 'Growing Your Garden' airing from 8:30 A.M. - 9:00 A.M. and the 'Trading Post' airing from approximately 9:05 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.

In the meantime, have those dialing fingers ready for the Great Radio Auction on 860AM & 94.1FM, WSBS, on the free WSBS app, on Amazon Alexa-Enabled Devices and on your Google Home speaker.