Item List for The October Great Radio Auction

Here’s how the WSBS Great Radio Auction works! When you hear an item you like described on the air, call the studio at 528-0860 and tell the bidding operator how much you’d like to bid, what the item is (as we have multiple items on the bidding table at any given time), and a contact phone number. When the sold bell rings, if you are the high bidder you win! If your bid was indeed the highest, you will receive a call back from our call back operators telling you that you won the item. They will give you a confirmation number. Write that number down and bring it to the radio station 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington during auction item pickup hours (listed below). Pay with cash, check or credit card, then go to the merchant with your gift certificate and enjoy!

Please Note : Even though you made it through to the operator, you are not assured the item unless someone calls you back with the confirmation number.

Auction Pickup Hours:

Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Monday – Wednesday from 9:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 5:00 P.M. is the deadline to pickup auction items

Gratuity Notice : Everyone wants discount restaurant certificates from the Great Radio Auction. For Restaurants to continue their participation in the auction, their wait persons must receive fair gratuities for service provided when the auction certificates are used. PLEASE, base your gratuity on the full value of the meals you receive. Your cooperation and fairness will help guarantee that a variety of fine restaurants will continue to participate in the radio auction!

Remember to check back often because the website is always being updated. The Great Radio Auction gets underway at 9:00 A.M. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

LIST OF ITEMS

Andrew Wiley Marble & Granite - 137 Main Street, Lee, MA (413) 243-0288. Item: Granite Counter Tops. Up to 45 (forty-five) square feet of standard edge granite from Andrew Wiley Marble & Granite. Your choice of 10 gorgeous colors to choose from. Includes standard installation and polished opening for a sink. Does NOT include new sink or removal of old countertops. No substitutions. Service area is Berkshire County only! Includes tax. Check out their granite counter tops here. No cash refunds. Total Retail Value: $4,500.00