Spring Classes at Ward’s

GREAT BARRINGTON- Ward’s Nursery and Garden Center will help gardeners get the growing season started in 2019 with free classes led by environmental and horticultural professionals beginning Saturday March 2, 2019. All classes are FREE but due to limited seating, Ward’s requests patrons pre-register online or by calling 413-528-0166.

Ward’s Nursery and Garden Center’s free classes during the March open house help customers plan and prepare their gardens by exploring different topics in more depth. Classes are held in the store greenhouses among featured products like new gardening gear, flowering bulbs, cold-hardy annuals and herbs for early spring – all available for purchase.

You can view the schedule of classes and speakers by going here

Ward’s is located at 600 Main Street, Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

