Start Off The New Year On A Dancing Note

Here is a great idea on how you can spend the first official weekend of 2020: Daniel's Art Party at Simon's Rock will host a dance concert entitled "Body Sonnet" a collaboration in an unconventional space on Saturday, January 4th. The 3 pm performance will be presented at the squash courts of Bard College at Simon's Rock Kilpatrick Arts Center located at Alford Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

This show features a unique blend of musical performers featuring The Harlow Chamber Players including one of it's founders, Moscelyne ParkeHarrison, a 2019 graduate of The Julliard School in New york city. Four of her works have been selected for Julliard's Choreographic honors and she recently received the Joseph W. Polisi Award for Artist as Citizen.

Other contributors include Sean Lammer, another Julliard alumnus as he has also performed with such groups as Gallim Dance and Mad Boots. He has taught and volunteered at programs in New Orleans, Louisiana, Orlando, Florida and overseas at Botswana.

Mio Ishikawa is a dancer and choreographer who is based in New York City. The Tokyo, Japan native is also a Julliard graduate. She currently is pursuing projects with Jesse Obremski Works and Ayalis In Motion.

Hannah Lynn Cohen recently received a Bachelor of Music degree in violin performance from the Boston University School of Music. She has studied under master teachers on a national and global scale for over 15 years and currently resides in New York City where she continues to perfect her craft by pursuing a Master of Music degree in violin performance at New York University's Steinhardt School.

Noah Krauss is in his final year of undergraduate studies at Julliard and is currently a section member of the Montclair orchestra. He has also performed at the legendary Carnegie Hall and is an active member of the New York String Orchestra Seminar.

Genevieve is a new member of Chicago's Civic Orchestra where she currently serves as co-principal and spent the past summer as a member of The Verbier Festival Orchestra in Switzerland. Two years ago, she received a Master's degree from Rice University's Shepherd School of Music and a graduate of Cleveland's Institute of Music where she received a pair of highly rated accolades.

Ken Roht is responsible for bringing this unique brand of entertainment to our tri-state region. The Los Angeles native's writings have been commissioned and granted by various organizations in his field which specialize in theater, opera and film nationwide including collaborations with directors from The New York Philharmonic, New York City Opera and Yale Repertory just to name a few.

