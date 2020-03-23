Step Forward To Help Our Community

Southern Berkshire county is passionate about the area we live in and due to the recent Corona Virus situation, we have made necessary adjustments in our daily lives during this period of transition. Many of us have our favorite coffee shops, retailers, hair salons, restaurants, farmers markets, recreational venues and so on but you STILL have the power to keep our local economic engine rolling while this crisis remains rampant.

We have some helpful tips on how you can do your part in keeping things moving with no interruptions. For starters, patronize your local restaurants even though they are operating on a take-out and delivery mode for the time being as they need your business more than ever during these difficult moments. Attention foodies: Buy your CSA from your favorite farm as Berkshire Grown has a full list of places where you can make your purchase. If you need to get a gift for a family member or friend, call your favorite retailer today, pay for a gift card or certificate and they will have it mailed as soon as possible.

Make a donation to one of your favorite non-profit organization or cultural venue as they truly would appreciate this extra funding to stay afloat in the near future and when you head out to the grocery store, please donate something extra which will go to your local food pantry as they are in need of some extra help to help your neighbors during these difficult moments.

This would be a good time to do some gardening in your backyard. Call one of the many talented landscapers in the southern Berkshires that are ready to assist you for this task at hand. Contractors are also on duty as they will evaluate the condition of your foundation and local auto mechanics are ready to serve your needs by making that prolonged appointment to service your vehicle.

It is also a good time to re-evaluate your finances as interest rates to re-finance are down and you can also take advantage of on-line banking options as representatives will walk you through the process. You can also evaluate and update your insurance and investment portfolios and even though the tax deadline has been pushed back to July 15th, if you are due for some money back, get them done as soon as possible.

If you have been meaning to create a will or re-do an old one, call your lawyer today and sign up for high speed internet if you have not yet done so as we take great pride in the landscape of our 9 Southern Berkshire towns plus you can do your part by bringing in your two cents in keeping our community vibrant during this world wide pandemic.

Two more words: STAY HEALTHY!!

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce)