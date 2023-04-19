Massachusetts Born Actor/Comedian Has a 2023 Net Worth of $90 Million

It's always fun to take a peek behind the curtain and see what the net worths are for some of our favorite celebrities. Over the past several months we have been looking at the net worths of Massachusetts or Massachusetts-born celebrities. Just to refresh your memory, some of the celebrity net worths we have covered include James Taylor, Elizabeth Banks, Mark Wahlberg, and Matthew Perry. Today, we look at the net worth of another celebrity.

The celebrity we are covering today was born in Concord, Massachusetts and was raised in Acton, Massachusetts. He is a comedian and actor and was recognized by Life Magazine as "America's Funniest Man." He won over our hearts as Michael Scott in "The Office." You could also catch him in several movies including: "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Evan Almighty," "Dan in Real Life," "Dinner for Schmucks" and the list goes on and on. There are just too many movies and shows to mention here but of course, we are talking about Steve Carell.

According to Caknowledge, Steve Carrell's net worth for 2023 is $90 million. His current salary is over $8 million with a monthly income of over $1 million.

Fun Fact: Steve Carrell spent time as a disc jockey under the name "Sapphire Steve Carell" at WDUB which is the campus radio station of Denison University which is located in Granville Ohio. Carrell earned a degree in history from Denison in 1984.

