Stolen Flags Replaced

Local police officers with the help of a Springfield based flag company, have replaced flags stolen from a local park last month.

Over the July 4th holiday approximately 100 U.S. flags were taken at night from the GB Park on Main Street. Jeffrey Barbeau of ‘Awards Company’ of Springfield read about the incident on the department’s Facebook page and then contacted police to offer replacing them. Today officers redecorated the park with some of the donated flags and will store the remainder for next July 4th.

Chief William Walsh said, “The Town thanks Awards Company for helping us honor our great American Flag.” The investigation into the larceny is ongoing.

