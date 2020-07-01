Take Part In the Great Barrington Works Initiative Program

As The COVID-19 pandemic is still amongst us, students and young adults are looking for something to do this summer and the Town of Great Barrington has a solution to filling the void. They are launching "GB Works" a two stage initiative program that is divided into two parts:

STAGE 1 creates the Town Government Fellowship Program, an unpaid eight week opportunity to work hand-on with town employees in it's newest division which consists of a research and government innovation branch called @GB Labs. Fellows who are selected will connect with LOCAL businesses as they'll launch The Town Business Internship Program which pairs interested area youth with partnering local businesses and non-profit entities that provides them with experience in the private sector.

Town Manager Mark Pruhenski stated: "Over the past few months, I have heard many stories of young people in the Berkshires having their summer internship plans put on hold or cancelled due to COVID. Simply put, it's time to empower our best and brightest and Great Barrington is assisting in that effort"

@GB Labs Director Joe Grochmal added: "My first internship with Town Hall actually came about as the result of my original summer plans falling through. while i was unsure of what to expect, that summer ended up being a pivotal moment foe me and a time when I discovered my passion for government innovation. We are looking for Fellows from all fields and backgrounds. If you are unsure you are a fit, shoot me a line and let us find an interesting and meaningful project for you"

Five fellowship positions have already been filled by Georges Pichard, Meryl Phair, Tate Coleman, Cathy Zhang and Haley Barbieri. You still have time to be a part of this educational and beneficial program as the application portal is open until this Saturday, July 4th. For more information, log on by going here or go to the town of Great Barrington's web site.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of the Town of Great Barrrington for on-air and on-line usage)