Take The Small Business Survey

The Massachusetts Small Biz COVID-19 Response Coalition has collaborated to further assist small businesses throughout the Bay State as this organization features groups of local, regional and state organizations who team up with leaders who are collaborating their efforts to support the business ecosystem statewide. They invite those who have been impacted by the pandemic to take a brief survey as their input would truly help them in sharing helpful solution ideas. Small businesses continue to face obstacles on a daily basis and this 17 question survey is a guide that will steer them towards the right path.

THE SURVEY MUST BE COMPLETED BY NO LATER THAN WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15TH. You can access this questionnaire by going here.

By completing this survey, the Bay State can advocate what is needed in state, federal and private resources to keep each and every community as a whole. For more information, you can log on to The Community Development of Southern Berkshire's web site.

