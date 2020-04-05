Thanks to Our Local Businesses

WSBS thanks these area businesses for continuing to serve the Berkshires...

Andrus Power Solutions - Generac’s best-selling Automatic Standby Generators are designed to protect you and your family from extended power failures. Never lose power! Call 243-0043 or visit their website.

Berkshire Meadows – If you’ve been laid off due to the current situation – Berkshire Meadows in Housatonic has IMMEDIATE OPENINGS and are accepting applications now! Get more info by going here.

Wheeler & Taylor – For nearly 100 years and with 5 offices, Wheeler & Taylor has the right coverage for all your insurance needs.

Four Brothers Pizza – OPEN for takeout! Enjoy 2-medium cheese pizzas for just $18-95! Call 528-9684

Gorham & Norton – Call in grocery & deli orders at 528-0900. Open from 9 to 5p on Main Street, Great Barrington.

John’s Garage & Autobody – Both the body shop and garage are open for repairs, service and inspection stickers.

Seward's Tires – Is open! If you need tires, brakes, batteries, belts & hoses, oil change, suspension repair – Seward’s is here for you! Call 528-3168 for an appointment!

Dr. Energy Saver – Offering free virtual home evaluations via their website.

Carr Hardware – All locations are open with normal business hours and also offering curbside pick-up and home delivery.

The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank – Lobbies are closed but drive up windows are open at the Co-Op in Great Barrington, Pittsfield and Dalton.

Haddad Dealerships – Service Centers and collision center is open. Sales available online.

Greylock Federal Credit Union– Lobbies are closed but drive ups open in Pittsfield, Williamstown, North Adams, Adams, and Great Barrington

Bedard Brothers – Service center and auto body shops open

Barrington Brewery – Call 528-8282 for Take-Out To-Go Bundles – different entrée dessert specials weekly – even beer-to-go available. View their menu here.

Four Brothers Drive-In – Open nightly with great movies as viewers can watch movies from their enclosed vehicles! And – reduced ticket prices too! Visit their site by going here.

Kent’s Vacuum – Store is closed, however if you need a vacuum, or equipment & supplies – call Jeff at 528-0690 or go here.

Marketplace Kitchen Table – Curbside pickup offering dinner specials for a family of 4 for 24-95, 7 days a week!. View their menu here.

Salmon Run Fish House – Weekly dinner specials – call or email your order by 1PM for pickup between 4-8PM daily, except Tuesdays! Follow Salmon Run on Facebook for specials.

Heritage Tavern – Offering homemade frozen meals for 2 starting at just $12-99. Call 637-0884. Take out and delivery!

Ward’s Nursery – Ward’s IS OPEN! They are practicing safe distancing and allowing only 20 people inside at any given time. They are also offering delivery service via phone orders at 528-0166.

On A Roll – Lenox Commons – Special menu online and serving breakfast & lunch. Free delivery – takeout and curbside available.

Berkshire Mountain Bakery – Take-and-bake pizza curbside pick-up. Delivering breads, pastries and more – 413-274-1313

Fiesta Bar & Grill – Takeout Tuesday thru Saturday from 12:30 to 8PM

Shiro Kitchen & Asian Market – Full menu for takeout. 528-1898!

SoCo Creamery – Takeout ice cream, milkshakes & sorbet between noon and 9PM. Call 644-9866.

Taft Farms – Prepared foods and soup available. Call 528-1515 between 8am and 6pm for curbside pickup!

Bizen - Gourmet Japanese Restaurant & Sushi Bar – Offering 1 FREE vegetarian sushi roll daily between noon and 2pm and 5pm for all local Southern Berkshire students as free lunch programs have ceased. 17 Railroad Street, Great Barrington.

Big Y World Class Supermarkets – New reserved store hours for senior citizens 60 and older and people with compromised immune systems can shop daily between 7-8AM. Regular store hours 8AM to 8PM.

Bachetti’s Auto – Route 7, Sheffield – OPEN for service, repair and inspections and of course you can view great vehicles available at their website.

Thank you for your continued support of these area businesses and thanks for listening to WSBS on-air...on the free WSBS app and on your smart speakers - Amazon Alexa- Enabled Devices and Google Home.