The Green Mountain State Takes One Extra Step To Re-Open

(The following information in this article is courtesy of a recent report on WRGB-TV filed by CBS 6's Heather Kovar)

Some signs of optimism during the COVID-19 pandemic as neighboring Vermont is opting to a"slow and gradual" re-opening of local businesses throughout the Green Mountain state.

Governor Phil Scott is taking precautions by allowing various state wide outdoor projects which include expansion, construction, distribution and manufacturing. In neighboring Bennington, work will gradually resume to complete the Putnam Block Project which began construction back in June of last year at the intersection of Main and South Streets. Crews had to abruptly cease operations due to the Corona Virus situation.

Vermont State Representative Chris Bates is in agreement with the Governor's latest move in hopes of getting the economy back on track as various outdoor retail spaces will now allow up to 10 customers in their stores and beginning this weekend Farmers Markets will once again greet people as employees will wear mandatory face coverings and patrons MUST comply with proper social distancing guidelines.

CBS 6 anchor/reporter Heather Kovar was recently on location in neighboring Bennington. You can watch her comprehensive report from The Green Mountain State by going here.

(Photo image of downtown Bennington courtesy of Wikipedia)