The Radio Express Returns Just In Time For Halloween

On the final day of October, we celebrate All Hallow's Eve (Halloween), the first FULL MOON will be visible on the 31st for the first time in over 75 years, the clocks go back one hour for a return to Standard Time (and those pre-mature 4:30 pm sunsets) but we have the antidote to brighten things up: A Feel Good 80's Weekend and my "radio wife" Lisa Z is ready to make another appearance on YOUR Home Town Station.

Once again, Z will be checking in from her residence in Springfield, Massachusetts as she will join me for a stroll down memory lane with the BEST music from "The RAD era". Lisa ALWAYS looks forward to her monthly WSBS appearance and guess what: She'll be on board this Saturday morning a little earlier than usual, around 10:40 (and we'll explain why when you tune in to another edition of "The Radio Express")

Z is a former Berkshire county resident as she enjoys returning to familiar territory. Her on-air savvy shines in high fashion with Ron Carson as listeners notice the one-on-one chemistry between both parties enhances every broadcast. I can best describe my on-air partner as INNOVATIVE with a capital I as she also fills us in on her ongoing state wide journey as Massachusetts Ambassador for The National Association of Child Abuse Adult Survivors in a personalized segment entitled "What's Up With Lisa Z".

Her mission is aimed to discuss this sensitive issue by representing those who cannot speak up due to this tragic turmoil that occurred in their lives by utilizing various platforms that include informative lectures, seminars and book signings (those events are on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic). Her first novel, a compelling story called "The Unspoken Truth" is the reason why we connected as I friended Lisa via social media and invited her to discuss this book LIVE on the air which resulted into a life-long rock solid friendship.

Log on to her personal web site and familiarize yourself on what she all is about. I can safely say that Z is "The Real Deal" and truly a prime example of "good people" in this earth. It is such a joy to tap into her other hidden talent: being behind a microphone and playing GREAT music that will truly make you feel good and recapture terrific memories from the days when boom boxes, walkmans, friendship bracelets, Cabbage Patch Kids, G.I. Joe were an everyday staple in our lives. Those were the days, my friend!

Tune in this Saturday morning to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE by going here and while you are on our web site, get set-up instructions by clicking the LISTEN tab, then scroll down to WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home to access your Smart Speaker device plus download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store OR Google Play to your tablet, Smart Phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO. "WE ARE PORTABLE!"