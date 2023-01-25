This North Country Town Is One Of The Coolest In MA

A rhetorical question: What makes a town truly “cool?” Some of the criteria includes an assortment of fun activities for all ages, gorgeous scenery and a great atmosphere. There’s one spot in the Berkshires that fits the bill as North Adams has been deemed as one of the coolest cities in America.

This must-stop which straddles the Vermont border is also steps away from Williams College in neighboring Williamstown. North Adams has a yearly population of 14 thousand residents and is always active year round with plenty of exciting outdoor events. One of the main reasons they received this coveted designation is you never know what to expect upon your next visit. Keep track of what's going on by logging on to their web site.

North Adams is the destination to check out legendary farmers markets which bring in patrons who "SHOP LOCAL" from early June through late October plus an assortment of fun events which includes antique car shows that generate high volumes of pedestrians traffic on Main Street and during the warmer months, you can participate in one of their city-wide beach parties. Reviews sum up the atmosphere in one word: "quirky" as a day trip is guaranteed to keep you entertained for hours.

A recommended stop is also located on Main Street. The legendary Mohawk Theater, a restored 1930s cinema which presented the best in first run films during it's heyday. Even though the cinema is closed, it remains part of the fabric that embodies town spirit in more ways than one.

Another must-stop: .Head over to Natural Bridge State Park where you can explore an old granite quarry complete with waterfalls and picnic areas. The Hoosic River is also home to old railroad bridges which add to the atmospheric charm. MASS MoCA has been deemed as North Adam's artistic gem, and remains one of the largest centers for contemporary visual art and performing arts throughout North America.

My advice: Grab your camera and take some memorable photos in this vicinity which is close in proximity to many Berkshire based areas. North Adams is just over an hour from Great Barrington and over 35 minutes north of Pittsfield. It is also within range from across the border in New York State and as mentioned earlier, Green Mountain state residents have a short trek to par take in all the fun this "cool" city has to offer.

BOTTOM LINE: If you are looking for an action-packed day trip, this is the place to be!

