Time to Shine Scholarship Could Save Students Big Bucks

Lakeville, CT – Salisbury Bank is pleased to announce its 2020 Annual Time to Shine Scholarship Program. The Bank created its Scholarship Program in 2009 to assist students who have a proven financial need and who are already making a difference in their communities. Multiple scholarships may be awarded for up to $1,500.00 each to assist eligible students seeking a college degree in a variety of programs. Ideal candidates will be students of academic achievement, who possess a variety of interests and leadership experience, show consistent community involvement, and the desire to make their world a better place.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Eligible students must be residents of Dutchess, Orange, or Ulster County, NY; Berkshire County, MA; or Litchfield County, CT, and must be currently enrolled in a public high school, vocational, technical, or private school; be a homeschool student affiliated with such a school; or be a graduate or GED recipient entering their first year of college.

Applicants must be planning to enter an accredited college or university as a first-year undergraduate student for the 2020/2021 academic year. Applicants will be evaluated according to a 100-point system that takes into account financial need; academic achievement; community service; volunteerism; and leadership.

The Scholarship Committee must receive completed applications and transcripts by 5:00 p.m. on June 30, 2020. For application packet and detailed information about the scholarship program, visit the Bank’s website, or contact Megan Snow at 860.453.3555, or email msnow@salisburybank.com.