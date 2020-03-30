Town of Sheffield: Updated COVID Information

From the Town of Sheffield

The Town has updated the website to allow residents to access local information regarding COVID-19, including EMS Response Protocols. Please click here.

The Sheffield Board of Health is asking all owners and managers working in Sheffield’s lodging businesses (this includes any and all short-term rentals of any sort) to remind renters/guests that Massachusetts Governor Baker has instructed all travelers arriving in Massachusetts to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Additionally, visitors that are displaying symptoms are instructed to not travel to Massachusetts; our medical facilities and first responders are already being stretched beyond capacity, and personal protective equipment used to protect our first responders and the medical patients they deal with is in critically-short supply. We are asking everyone, residents, second-home owners, and visitors alike, to act responsibly under the current state of emergency.

The Board of Selectmen voted to close keep Town Hall until April 13th. Anyone with questions should call the Town Administrator's Office at 413-229-7000 x152.

The Board of Selectmen voted to close the Senior Center and all activities until April 30th. Questions may be directed to the Senior Center at 413-229-7037.