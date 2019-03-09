Trading Post Items For March 9

1) Frank STILL has 4 chainsaws for sale including a pair of 14 inch Ryobis with extra chains and 16 inch Poulon Pros also with extra chains priced at $75 a piece. He also has 3 bureaus for $40 each....For more information, call (413) 404-0516.

2) Kurt has an assortment of appliances for sale in Sheffield including a Black & Decker microwave oven for only $25, a 66 inch tall Whirlpool refrigerator for the incredible price of $50, a Frigidaire electrical stove also for $50 and a FREE 27 inch Emerson flat screen TV. To arrange a pick-up for any or all of these items, call (413) 229-3468.

3) Don STILL has a CD player available for only $20. If interested, call (413) 854-8961.

4) Pierre is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs. If you can help him out, phone (413) 441-2239.

5) Lynn in Sheffield has more fine feathered friends for sale including a pair of parrots with cages at $200 a piece, a FREE Fisher lovebird and assorted parakeets for $10 a piece....To inquire further, give her a call at (413) 717-2604.

6) Vinnie in Sheffield is looking for parts to accommodate a late model Jeep Wrangler. If you can assist in his quest, call him at (413) 329-4438.