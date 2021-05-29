A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Reggie from Great Barrington has a retractable couch with 2 big cushions and pillows that also turns into a pair of chairs. This item is FREE of charge. He also has assorted NASCAR memorabilia, a 1400 Boulevard Suzuki motorcycle with windshield plus saddle bag and a 2007 Mercedes Benz with dual exhaust and a V-8 turbo engine, ALL available for BEST OFFER. If interested, call (413) 362-0829.

2) Guy is looking for a vintage cassette player. if you can assist him in this quest, call (413) 854-1415.

3) Donna in New Marlborough has a 15 thousand B-T-U Sears Kenmore air conditioner priced at $350 or she will take best offer. For more details, call (413) 229-3143.

4) A listener from Great Barrington has a teakwood Adirondack chair and a child's teak chair both available for best offer. For more information, call (413) 528-0263.

5) Mike in New Marlborough has an assortment of items including a folding cove for a 4 wheel drive pick up truck and a Extenda rack for trailer hitch, BOTH firmly priced at $50 a piece, a scroll saw and a 4 inch Joyner to clean up boards for various woodworking tasks, both priced at $150 a piece OR best offer. Contact him or Suzie at (413) 229-8975.

6) Paul from Housatonic is looking for a free standing basketball rim and hoop and a standard bookcase. If you can help him out, phone (413) 274-3743.

7) "Lucky 7" belongs to Chris and Nick as they have a light purple 2005 Honda 750 Shadow Spirit motorcycle complete with small luggage rack and silver streaks. they are looking for $3,000 OR a "reasonable" best offer. call them at (413) 528-5611.

8) Florence in Great Barrington has an assortment of items available including 266 linear feet of crown molding and a classic dental chair available for best offer and a glass oval table with chrome top priced firm at $30. To arrange a pick-up of any OR ALL of these items, give her a call at (413) 528-4887.

9) Pierre from "Lovely Lenox" is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs, pyrex bowls and more Tanglewood memorabilia. If you can assist him in this ongoing quest, give him a call at (413) 441-2239.

10) Tim in Stockbridge has 100 feet of cherry flooring that covers a 10 by 10 room. If interested, call (413) 298-4630 OR (413) 717-0284.

