Travel Could be Hazardous in the Berkshires Later Today

Even though there is no major snowstorm on the horizon for this weekend, the National Weather Service in Albany has put out a Special Weather Statement and caution to motorists for later today.

According to NWS, snow showers with embedded snow squalls are expected today in the Berkshires, eastern New York, southern Vermont, and Litchfield Hills.

Snow showers with embedded snow squalls will develop across northern and central New York associated with a cold front. The snow showers and squalls will develop during the mid morning hours and intensify as they spread across eastern New York through the afternoon. The snow showers and squalls are expected to affect southern Vermont, the Berkshires and Litchfield Hills later this afternoon. Visibilities will drop below 1/2 mile locally and a quick inch of snow is possible in the heavier activity.

You'll want to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, which may cause very hazardous travel with poor visibility and quickly snow covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

Make sure you keep an eye to the sky and if you have to travel, take it easy.

I'm glad we haven't had any blizzards in a while but we have had to deal with these pesky pop up mini-storms and today looks to be no different.

Whenever you want to receive the latest weather information, you can call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

