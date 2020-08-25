Two Chances To Chime In On Water Issues In Housatonic

The Bay State's Environmental Protection Agency will present a series of virtual meetings regarding the continuous saga of improving water issues in the village of Housatonic. These sessions take place on Wednesday, August 26th from 1 to 4:30 pm and from 6:30 to 10 pm. Another on-line meeting will be presented on Tuesday, September 15th from 6:30 to 10 pm.

The Centers for Disease Control will adhere to state and local restrictions regarding large gatherings by presenting these forums through technological means due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. You must pre-register in advance to participate in any of these scheduled meetings by logging on here. A follow-up e-mail will be sent to you with complete instructions on how to provide your comments during each of these meetings. For more information, go to the EPA's web site

All comments will be recorded, transcribed and included in the site Administrative Record as the EPA will also provide a brief overview regarding proposed permit changes. Written responses are also taken into consideration. A brief overview presentation is also scheduled prior to each session. The public can view excerpts by going here.

You can also access the audio portion of these sessions via Adobe and you will have exclusive audio to the meeting room by using this link. Follow instructions and you can listen to the entire presentation if you are not submitting a question. Participants should run a system test in advance and they should install The Adobe Connect Add On which only applies to Windows and Macintosh browsers.You can also access the FREE Adobe Connect mobile app from your local app store.

You can also watch these hearings on Pittsfield PCTV (channel 1303), South County Public TV (also on channel 1303) and Connecticut/Altice Optimum (channel 21). Check your cable listings for exact air times.

