Updated Vaccination Timeline Announced by the Baker Administration
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s administration today announce that all residents and certain worker groups will be eligible for a vaccine. The State’s detailed timeline parallels the original timeline for the three phases announced in December. According to the administration they have received assurances from the federal government that increased vaccine supply will be available to states soon. Depending on supply, it could take weeks for people to be notified that an appointment is available at a mass vaccination site.
Timeline for remaining groups:
- March 22nd: Residents 60+ and certain workers
https://www.mass.gov/.../covid-19-vaccinations-for...
- April 5th: Residents 55+ and residents with one certain
medical condition
https://www.mass.gov/.../covid-19-vaccinations-for...
- April 19th: General public ages 16 years of age and older
The full timeline is available at mass.gov/COVIDVaccinePhases.
If you are a Massachusetts resident you can preregister for the vaccine online on the new pre-registration site that went live last week. To book an appointment at a mass vaccination site at mass.gov/COVIDVaccine. The appointments made through the pre-registration site will only schedule appointments at the major vaccination locations in the state. The closest to the Berkshires are the Big Y in Wilbraham and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield. Other locations in the state include; Gillette Stadium, the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, Natick Mall in Natick, and the V Factory Outlet in Dartmouth.
Appointments will be offered based on eligibility and available appointments nearby. It is expected that more sites will come online as part of the preregistration process in April.
