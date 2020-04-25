Updates from Sheffield

From the Town of Sheffield

The Board of Selectmen voted to keep all town buildings closed to the public through May 15, 2020. All offices are staffed and employees are available for residents who need assistance. Please call the Town Hall at 413-229-7000 and follow the prompts to contact the appropriate office.

The annual Town Elections will take place at the Senior Center on May 11, 2020. Polls will be open from 9 am to 7 pm. Further information will follow regarding the procedures to ensure staff and voter safety.

Please contact the Town Clerk’s office at 413-229-7000, Ext. 151 for information on how to obtain an Absentee ballot or to vote by mail.

Remember that Bulky Waste will be held on May 15th, 16th and 17th. Residents wishing to obtain a Bulky Waste coupon should contact the Town Administrator’s office at413-229-7000, Ext. 152.

Mountain Water Systems will be performing their semi-annual water main flushing on Monday, May 4th beginning at 7 am through 4 pm. The rain date will be Tuesday, May 5th.