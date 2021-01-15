Victims’ Names Released in Deadly Sheffield Blaze

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the deadly blaze on Hewins Street in Sheffield Wednesday, but they believe the fire likely began in the fireplace or the furnace.

The Berkshire Eagle reports the meanwhile that the names of the victims have been released. 73-year-old James Boltrom and 66-year-old Dorene Boltrom both perished in the early morning fire Wednesday at their log home in Ashley Falls. Two of the couple’s cats perished as well while others could not be found.

