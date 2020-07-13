Wheeler & Taylor Slips by Sheriff’s Office

Little League

JJ Schneider struck out the final batter on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded to close out the close victory as Wheeler & Taylor hung on to beat the Sheriff’s Office 6-5 this past Friday night in Pittsfield. Oliver Curtis (Baba Louie’s) pitched 4 strong innings striking out 4 for the win and Schneider, also from Baba Louie’s, finished the final 2 innings for the save.

Kam Boino (Baba Louie’s) plated Wheeler & Taylor's first 2 runs in the 2nd inning with a single to right and Brady Carpenter put Wheeler and Taylor in the lead for good in the 4th with a 2 run double. Carpenter finished the game with 2 hits and 3 RBI’s while JJ Schnieder had 3 hits and 2 stolen bases to go with the save on the mound.

Wheeler and Taylor is back in action tonight in Pittsfield @ 6pm.