When Will Last Night’s Red Sox Game Be Made Up?

As you probably know by now, last night's Red Sox/Tampa game which was to be held at Fenway was postponed due to rain. We at WSBS had that funny feeling all day long that the game wasn't going to happen. The coverage got as far as approximately 25 minutes into the pregame and then they called it. I don't think this was a surprise to anyone. I just wish for programming purposes the decision was made a little earlier but that's a whole other story.

So last night's rain out will be made up and will be part of a day/night doubleheader on Saturday June 8 at Fenway Park. Game one will be a 1:05 first pitch with the pregame starting at 12:05 so that will stay the same. Last night's game will be the second game and that will be a 6:05 start with the pregame starting at 5:05. You'll hear all of the action of both games on 860AM and 94.1FM, WSBS - your home for Red Sox baseball all season long.