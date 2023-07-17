Essential Food Item Recalled in U.S. Including Massachusetts

One food item that is essential to many Americans which you'll find in refrigerators across the country is salad and this time around the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports that another product has been added to the recall list.

If you are Whole Foods shopper and you have the 365 Whole Foods Market Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit in your home, you may want to think twice before consuming it. That's because the product contains incorrect condiment ingredients resulting in undeclared milk and egg that were not listed on the product label. If you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg, you run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if you consume this product according to the post on the FDA's site.

Massachusetts Shoppers Should Take Note of the Recall

As previously mentioned the salad kit is a Whole Foods product and was sold at Whole Foods Markets across the U.S. including at stores across Massachusetts. The Bay State has several Whole Foods Market locations including stores in Hadley, Shrewsbury, Arlington, Sudbury, Bedford, Cambridge, Framingham, Newton, Wodurn, Westford, Wellesley, Boston and all throughout Massachusetts. You can search Massachusetts Whole Foods locations by going here.

What Should I Do If I Have The Salad Product in My Home?

As long as you have a receipt you can return the product to the store for a full refund. If you have any questions about the salad product, you are encouraged to call (844) 936-8255. No allergic actions or illnesses have been reported at this time.

