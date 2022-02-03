Winter Storm Warning Issued…Pittsfield Snow Emergency Declared

The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning. The Storm Warning goes into effect today at 5 pm through tomorrow at 5 pm. This storm will be a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and then all snow and it will cause very dangerous driving conditions in the Berkshires.

Pittsfield has already declared a Snow Emergency from 7 am Friday to 7 am Sunday. From 7 am Friday to 7 am Saturday parking is allowed on the even side of the street. From 7 am Saturday to 7 am Sunday parking is allowed on the odd side of the street. The McKay Street Parking Garage is available for free parking during the Snow Emergency. It is likely other Berkshire municipalities will also declare parking bans.

The Difference between a Storm Watch and a Storm Warning...Winter Storm Watches

It is likely that winter storm warning, blizzard warning, or ice storm warning criteria will be met due to the conditions of an upcoming storm. Winter Storm Warning 6” of snow or more in a 12-hour period (or 8” of snow or more in a 24-hour period) is expected within the next 12 to 36 hours.

Below is the updated National Weather Service forecast from Albany to Berkshire County.

This Afternoon - Rain. Patchy dense fog before 3pm. High near 40. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight - Rain before 2am, then freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet. Areas of dense fog before 8pm. Low around 24. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday - Snow and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain, becoming all snow after 1pm. The sleet could be heavy at times. High near 28. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Friday - NightA chance of snow before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -3. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Saturday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around -1.

Sunday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Sunday - NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday - Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Monday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday - Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

